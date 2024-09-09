This video More videos

Over 1,000 of Britain’s fish and chip shops have closed in 2024 due to spiralling costs, as explored in this video report from Local TV.

In 2024, the UK has seen a sharp increase in fish and chip shop closures, with over a thousand shutting down due to rising costs. In the video report (click to play above), restaurant owners explain that soaring prices for fish, oil and energy, compounded by global supply chain issues and inflation, have made it difficult for many shops to remain profitable.

As a seaside city, where would we be without our chippies? We’ve got some great ones, and everyone has their favourite. | Pixabay

As a result, this year has marked a significant decline in the number of these once-thriving community staples.

Petros Mougis, a fish and chip shop owner, tells Local TV: We can't just assume to keep putting our prices up and expecting customers to just keep coming back to us. They're going through exactly what we're going through, and so it's not as simple as just putting your prices up.”