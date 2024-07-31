This video More videos

Watch as two men smashed into the back of an unaware taxi driver, causing him serious injuries, as they raced each other at speed.

Shocking video shows the moment two men smashed into the back of a taxi driver at high-speed during an illegal car meet.

In the distressing footage, a woman can be heard screaming before the cars collide - the force of the crash sending a vehicle flying into the air. Aftermath footage of the collision shows the wrecks of the three vehicles, with their airbags deployed and bonnets severely damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On October 16 2022, officers were called to reports of a three-car collision between a grey Skoda, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white Volkswagen Polo on the A4810 in Magor, Wales.

Two men smash into back of taxi driver during high-speed race. | Gwent Police

Two Newport men, aged 21 and 22, were identified as the drivers who were involved in a race during the illegal car meet. They left the taxi driver, who was not involved in the race, with serious injuries.