Around 100 attacks on police officers are taking place every week, according to a policing union. In a video report, Tiffany Lynch, deputy chair of POLFED, says: “On average we are experiencing over 100 assaulted police officers per week, and that should never happen.”

Ms Lynch goes on to tell us: “It’s a sorry state of affairs when you’ve got a police officer on the street trying to help the public and they’re getting attacked for simply doing their job.” It comes as officers find themselves under increasing pressure and with heavy workloads, which is all contributing to a lack of public trust in the police.

