Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bodycam footage shows the moment a teenager who raped and sexually assaulted five young girls was arrested by police in a middle-of-the-night raid.

Aiden Phipps, 18, raped and sexually assaulted five girls including one victim who was aged 12. He raped her in a park after bombarding her with messages on Snapchat. On another occasion, he dragged a 17-year-old girl to an abandoned area and raped her.

Prosecutor Dawn Pritchard told Derby Crown Court that in November last year another girl aged 17 approached police about Phipps, telling them he had groped her sexually over her clothing. Phipps committed several of the offences while already on bail, having been arrested and interviewed by police for previous ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement the mother of one of the girls said since the assault her daughter had “shut down" and no longer left the house, going into “shock” when she saw a male.

The young girl had tried to take her own life in November 2022, the court heard. Phipps also raped a 16-year-old girl and sexually assaulted two other girls, aged 15 and 17.

Phipps, formerly from Derbyshire, but now living in Notts., admitted multiple rapes and sexual assaults and was jailed for 12-and-a-half years.

Judge Jonathan Bennett said: “You have devastated the lives of these five victims and caused what for some will be irreparable damage. To hear the effect your offending has had is distressing to all of us who heard it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has also had a huge impact upon all the families of the victims. Even when on bail you continued to offend. That is a particularly aggravating feature. All of these young girls made it absolutely clear to you they did not consent to what was taking place. You knew very clearly these young girls were not consenting but that didn’t matter to you – what was important to you was what you wanted.”

Phipps carried out the vile attacks between 2021 and 2023 when he was aged between 15-17. He was finally arrested earlier this year by police who stormed his home while he was asleep.

Bodycam footage shows the moment he was arrested half-naked by officers.

Detective Constable Stephanie Wilks, of Derbyshire Police who led the investigation, said: “Phipps is clearly a very dangerous sexual predator who attacked these young girls knowing not only their ages but also that they didn’t want to engage in any sexual activity with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact he committed offences whilst on bail shows he has no regard for the law and his persistent and repeated offending would no doubt have continued were he not in prison. We’d like to acknowledge the courage shown by all the girls involved. Their bravery and dignity throughout has been exemplary and we’re really grateful for all their support in helping to get this case to court.

“Phipps is now quite rightly behind bars so we hope that this will allow all of them the opportunity to begin to look to the future.”