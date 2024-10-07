Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch as members of the public react to the cut of the winter fuel payment, a one-off £200 or £300 payment to help with heating costs, with one man saying: “The Conservatives are going to get in again”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has cut winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners.

The government say they are taking this measure to fix a £22bn black hole in the public finances they say was “covered up” by the Conservative government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public reacts to the winter fuel cut

In London, one man said Labour will lose the next election due to the cut, adding, “The Conservatives are going to get in again. I voted for Labour because of what they offered - changes”.

Man reacts to the government’s plans to make the winter fuel payment means tested. | Jack Abela

In the North East, a member of the public said: “It could cost people their lives, I don’t think they’ve given it good enough thought”, with another saying: “I think they’ve just used it as a quick option to cut something, and they’ve hit the pensioners”.

In Liverpool, one woman said: “I think it’s ridiculous that people who don’t need it get it. It’s something that needed to be sorted, but I think it could have been handled a bit better”. Another member of the public said: “I do not get any [pension] credit. I’m going to miss that £300 and I haven’t got my heating on yet”.