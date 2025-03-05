Dramatic moment hero police officer single-handedly wrestles and disarms knifeman

CCTV shows the moment a police officer struggles with a knifeman at a petrol station, before he disarms and arrests him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic footage shows the moment a police officer single-handedly disarmed a knifeman at a petrol station.

PC Morgan Younger was on patrol when he stopped at the petrol station to buy a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the entrance, he saw a man, Fitzgerald Carty, grab the victim around the throat and try to stab him with a large knife.

Fitzgerald Carty. | Metropolitan Police

PC Younger took hold of the suspect and struggled with him while he continued to wield the knife.

He managed to bring Carty to the floor, disarm and arrest him, as well as keep him under control for five minutes until further officers arrived to help.

The incident happened at a petrol station in Lee High Road, Lewisham at around 15:00 on January 25.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitzgerald Carty, 66, of Dacre Park, Lewisham, was arrested and charged on January 26 with possession of a knife and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Carty pleaded guilty to both offences on February 24 and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, in charge of policing Lewisham, where the incident happened, said: “A dangerous man is now behind bars thanks to the outstanding work of PC Younger.

“He saw a very violent crime in progress and didn’t hesitate to race in and wrestle the knifeman to the ground. I have no doubt without his intervention, the victim would have been seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PC Younger was calm and professional and everything we want our police officers to be. We are extremely proud of his actions and he has been nominated for a commendation.”

PC Younger, aged 23, said: “I had just stopped to get a drink before an appointment when I saw the commotion.

“I acted instinctively and without question, I just needed to stop a clearly dangerous man with a knife. My training kicked in and I did everything I could. I live and breathe policing – I have a strong desire to help those in need, and keep people safe.

“I’m just pleased the victim was not injured and the suspect is now in prison.”