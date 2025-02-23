In messages sent by Wilson in the aftermath of the attack, he said: “There’s a monster in me... and it’s just like sometimes it comes out.”

A man has been convicted of murder after he was captured on CCTV heading to a nightclub immediately after the violent attack.

Detectives were able to use the footage alongside DNA from a pair of sunglasses dropped at the scene to prove that Omar Wilson, 31, was responsible for killing Mussie Imnetu.

Wilson, of Napier Road, Leytonstone, was found guilty of the murder on Thursday, 20 February at the Old Bailey.

Omar Wilson was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey | Met Police

Mussie, who was 41 and visiting the UK from Dubai where he lived and worked, was found unconscious with a head injury in Queensway, W2 shortly after 11:20pm on Monday, 26 August 2024.

Officers were on the scene in seconds and provided emergency first aid until paramedics arrived. Mussie was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly died on 30 August 2024.

Wilson claimed that he attacked Mussie in self-defence, however he was found guilty of murder by a jury majority.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, who led the investigation, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Mussie’s family and friends in Dubai, Sweden and London, who had to re-live the last traumatic moments of his life during the trial after Wilson refused to take responsibility for his actions.

“Mussie was a loving husband, father, son, and a respected chef. He was in London for a few days to help train his colleagues and went out that evening to enjoy the post-Notting Hill Carnival atmosphere, where tragically he was violently assaulted.”

After the attack Wilson quickly left the area, actively avoiding police officers as he did so. He then travelled across London to attend a nightclub on Gaunt Street, SE1. This was only about an hour-and-a-half after his attack on Mussie.

Sunglasses left at the scene provided the evidence police needed to catch the killer | Met Police

Although Wilson fled the scene, he dropped his sunglasses and house and car keys. Officers were able to recover his DNA from the sunglasses, and the keys were a perfect fit for his house and car. Careful analysis by officers of his phone usage, placed Wilson in the area of Queensway at the time of the murder.

Officers were also able to piece together a puzzle of CCTV which showed the attack and Wilson’s subsequent journey to the nightclub on Gaunt Street.

The jury were also shown messages sent by Wilson to friends in the aftermath of the attack. In one of them he said: “There’s a monster in me... and it’s just like sometimes it comes out. And I think I’ve messed up now … and everything’s finished” and “I’ve f***** up … I crossed the line and went overboard. I don’t think I can come back from this mistake … I’m going jail in the morning”.

In another he said that “I did the hands ting…finished one guy man” and was told by a friend to “get a solicitor and use your ADHD”.

Wilson was arrested on Wednesday, 28 August 2024 and charged the following day.

He is due to be sentenced on Friday, 28 February.