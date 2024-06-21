This video More videos

Distressing video shows the moment a man hurled stones at a defenceless seal that was stranded on a beach.

The shocking clip shows the offender throwing a large rock at the seal and continuously approaching it, before the defenceless animal attempts to warn him away.

A concerned on-looker filmed the incident from a distance, and shared the video on YouTube. Speaking on camera, the witness said: “I confronted them and they just denied everything. He said he didn’t know what I was talking about.”

In the footage, the woman is repeatedly heard shouting down from the cliff-tip, asking the man to leave the seal alone, however he continues to approach it. The seal is clearly distressed by the man's aggressive behaviour as he is stranded on the beach near the Great Orme in Llandudno.