Video shows how mourners lined the streets at Linda Nolan’s funeral, as they paid final respects to the singer and celebrity.

The singer’s pink sparkly coffin, as seen in the video (click to play above) was carried from St Paul’s Church in Blackpool to applause from members of the public who had lined the streets while To Where You Are by Josh Groban was played.

Another of Linda’s sisters, Loose Women panellist Coleen, wiped tears from her eyes as she left the service. Linda, Denise, Coleen and their sisters Bernie, Maureen and Anne formed the pop group The Nolans, recording hits like Gotta Pull Myself Together and I’m In The Mood For Dancing in the late 70s and early 80s.

In a eulogy, Nolan-Anderson said of Linda: “She really loved going to premieres and opening nights, having her beautiful hair and make-up done, and always was the life and soul of any big occasion. She would have loved all the fuss today.”

She said losing her hair following her cancer diagnosis was “the worst thing” for Linda, along with the deaths of her husband Brian and sister Bernie. Nolan-Anderson said while it could have “destroyed” a lesser person, “not Linda, instead she chose to help raise millions for cancer research”.

She said Linda showed “courage in the face of adversity”, adding: “It’s time to rest now Linda. The battle is over, you are free.”

A recording of Linda singing ‘When It’s Over’ was played after the eulogy.

Family members wore black but some had pink ribbons pinned to their outfits, or carried pink handbags.

They lined the path as the pink sparkly coffin topped with a floral arrangement was carried into the church as Faith Hill’s song ‘There You’ll Be’ was played.

A framed photo of Linda was placed on an easel outside the church with mourners signing a book of condolence.

Dublin-born Linda died last month, with a family statement saying: “At around 10.20am on Wednesday 15th January, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.”

Linda had made Blackpool her home, and her funeral was held in the church where she wed her late husband, Brian Hudson. They were married for more than two decades.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, which resulted in a mastectomy, Linda was a long-time campaigner and fundraiser for cancer awareness.

She was given the all-clear in 2011 but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, which spread to her liver in 2020 and to her brain in 2023.

Linda helped to raise more than £20 million for numerous charities, including Breast Cancer Now, Irish Cancer Society and Samaritans.

The family are raising money for Trinity Hospice, which Linda supported, and have asked that donations and messages of condolence be sent to a memorial page in her memory.

More than £2,800 has been raised on the Much Loved site so far.

Linda appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and her musical theatre career included Blood Brothers, Pump Boys And Dinettes and Prisoner Cell Block H. She also wrote a Daily Mirror column.