Harrowing CCTV shows the moment a killer chased a “much-loved” son down a residential street, before stabbing him multiple times with two knives.

On the evening of Thursday, 18 May 2023, following an altercation between two rival groups, Dellan Charles chased and killed Sean O’Neill in a quiet residential street in broad daylight.

After cornering him, Charles used two knives to stab Sean multiple times. During a trial, the court heard how Charles shouted “die, die, die” during the attack in Hayes, west London.

Dellan Charles chases Sean O’Neill. | Met Police

In CCTV footage, Charles was captured calmly leaving the scene after delivering the fatal blows, before making his escape by trespassing through nearby leafy suburban gardens.

The jury heard how Charles disposed of a knife at a nearby address, before concocting a calculated plan to flee the area.

During the next ten months, detectives pieced together the course of events, alongside an extensive manhunt.

Officers used this evidence and intelligence to capture Charles in Coventry on March 27 2024.

On March 17 at Kingston Crown Court, Dellan Charles (08.01.2001), 23, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life and told he will serve a minimum of 23 years in prison. He was convicted of murder on December 17.

The jury heard how Sean was a funny, kind and sociable person and many people have been deeply affected by his tragic death.

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin, who led the investigation for Specialist Crime South, said: “Myself and the team once again pay tribute to Sean’s family who, throughout this distressing time, have shown real strength and togetherness.

“Heartbreakingly, nothing will ever bring Sean back, but today, the man responsible for taking him away from his much-loved family has been forced to face the reality of his malicious actions.”

In a statement previously provided by Sean’s family, they said: "We really appreciate the efforts of the Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service in bringing about justice, as well as the support we have received throughout this difficult process.

"Sean will be remembered for his big heart, charming smile and fun-loving personality. He is incredibly loved by us all and we miss him every day."