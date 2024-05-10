Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as the two protesters bang away at the glass around the Magna Carta, before gluing themselves to its case.

Video footage shows the moment two Just Stop Oil protesters in their 80s used a hammer and chisel to try and ‘break’ the glass case around the Magna Carta.

Just Stop Oil said Reverend Dr Sue Parfitt, 82, an Anglican priest, and Judy Bruce, 85, a retired biology teacher, ‘smashed’ the glass case around the manuscript at the British Library in London. One protester held up a sign which read: “The government is breaking the law”. The protesters then reportedly glued themselves to the glass case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magna Carta, issued in 1215, was the first document to put into writing the principle that the King and his government were not above the law. The British Library said that the damage to the glass case was minimal and the Magna Carta is undamaged.

Just Stop Oil protesters in their 80s ‘break’ Magna Carta glass.

Protester Reverend Dr Sue Parfitt said: