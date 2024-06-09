Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I went into labour half way through a Taylor Swift gig but managed to dance through the pain - now I have a Swifty baby!

An expectant mum proved herself to be a ‘real Swifty’ when she went into labour while watching her favourite singer - and she danced through the pain!

Jenn Gutierrez, 31, said ‘nothing would stop her getting to the Eras Tour’ - despite being 38 weeks pregnant. But an hour in, during Taylor's Reputation set Jenn suddenly started having contractions...although, it didn’t stop her enjoying the gig.

Jenn, an executive assistant, said: "I thought 'I'm not going anywhere. If this baby comes she coming out now'. In the Midnights set I thought 'OMG, I'm going to have this baby right now'."

‘Euphoric’ night at Eras Tour

The contractions got ‘progressively worse’ during the rest of the show, but Jenn managed to keep dancing and singing through them - and described the night as ‘euphoric’. They stopped after she got back to the hotel and she managed to fly back home the next morning.

Jenn went to watch the mega-star with her husband, Michael Sin, 31, a public servant, and her twin sister, Dani, 31. She said: "My twin sister was next to me monitoring me. My husband was keeping an eye on my heart rate on my Apple watch. I hope the girls behind me didn't think I'm not a real Swifty because I kept sitting down.”

‘Fearless’ baby’s first Swifty song

By the end of the show, in Melbourne, Australia, Jenn was struggling to stand and walk. She said: "I felt the baby on its way out because she was so low. Imagine standing for three hours with a bowling ball between your legs. I waddled out of the stadium."

Jenn gave birth a few days later to a "happy" and "healthy" baby girl weighing 7lbs 7oz. She said: "The first song she listened to was Fearless by Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to UK

The American icon kicked off the UK leg of her tour at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

The pop icon played to adoring fans for over three hours, performing 45 songs from 10 of her acclaimed albums, on her Eras Tour.