A lucky father from Pudsey has won the keys to a stunning five-bedroom house in Dorset worth £2,500,000 - along with £100,000 in cash. Chris Milnes, 60, has won the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Dorset and is now the proud owner of a contemporary, three storey house with rainforest-inspired gardens.

He hadn’t told his family he’d entered the draw - leaving his wife and children utterly “speechless” when they found out about his huge windfall. The amazing property comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

An ecstatic Chris said: “When I got the call from Omaze to say I’d won something I thought wow, a couple of grand would go down a treat at the minute - I never imagined that I might’ve won a house worth more than a couple of million, it's crazy.

“It was a massive surprise to me, but an even bigger one for my wife as she had no idea I’d even entered. To say she was shocked is a bit of an understatement, she was utterly speechless.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d ever own a multi-million-pound house - I spent much of my childhood living in a council flat in Leeds - things like this don’t happen to people like me.”

Chris has also been given a whopping £100,000 in cash to help him settle in and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it whenever he wishes to become a cash multi-millionaire.

Chris, who spent much of his childhood living in a council flat in Leeds, said he plans to sell up and cash in to become a multi-millionaire, so he can “give my children the start in life I never had” - by getting them all on the property ladder - but not before he and the family have enjoyed a big holiday at the house first.

Chris and Jules have three children between them. Chris has two children from a previous marriage, son Ollie, 29, who lives in Australia and daughter Lucy, 28, - as well as their daughter Esmé, 23.

He said: “This house is absolutely gorgeous - it’s like something out of Grand Designs - I keep expecting Kevin McCloud to pop his head around the corner and say hello.

“We currently live in a rented house - and only last week we were discussing having to downsize to help keep our living costs down - but now everything has changed.

“The house in Dorset is obviously unbelievable - and we’ve also bagged £100k as part of the win, which would easily cover the running costs for this place for almost ten years, so we could stay here if we wanted to - but we’re going to sell up and cash in to release the huge sum of money from a sale - but we’ll all enjoy a big family holiday and party here first that's for sure.”