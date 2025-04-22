"Like something out of a horror film": Huge swarm of bees with loud buzz hits UK neighbourhood

By David Kessen, Jessica Martin
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 17:01 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 17:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Shocked residents ran for cover today when a swarm of bees arrived in a city neighbourhood.

The swarm arrived in Heeley this afternoon, and were reported both outside a local pub in in the nearby Heeley Park.

Pictures and video, which you can see here, show the swarm gathering on a white van in the street on Well Road, Heeley, with a loud buzzing filling the air as they settled on the bonnet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helen Strong, who works at the popular nearby Brothers Arms pub, said people ran inside after the swarm arrived on the street, and shut the doors.

Pictures shows the swarm of bees on a van in Heeley, Sheffield. Photo: Errol EdwardsPictures shows the swarm of bees on a van in Heeley, Sheffield. Photo: Errol Edwards
Pictures shows the swarm of bees on a van in Heeley, Sheffield. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards

She said: “Everyone ran in and we shut the doors. I think people were shocked. All the bees stayed outside.

“They were out there for about 15 minutes. It felt like something out of a horror film.

The swarm of bees were reported to have later been seen in nearby Heeley Park.

Related topics:BeesSheffieldResidentsPeopleVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice