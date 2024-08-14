'Exceptionally dangerous' drug driver in uninsured Audi leads police on 30-minute chase
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aleksander Hoda, is seen in the video (click to play above) leading police on a ‘dangerous’ 30-minute chase - which included driving at excess speeds, on the wrong side of the road on solid white lines, driving the wrong way around a roundabout, and driving head on towards oncoming vehicles on national speed limit roads.
Audi driver found with drug stash
22-year-old Hoda was first seen driving through a red light, in his grey Audi A4. But when officers signalled to him to pull over, he failed to stop and instead, drove off at speed. He was finally stopped after his vehicle was stung by officers. Hoda was arrested and his vehicle was searched with a quantity of Class A drugs being found within the car - as well as being under the influence of drugs while driving through Northampton.
‘Exceptionally dangerous’ driving
Hoda was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison and banned from driving for two years. Lead investigator - Detective Constable Mae Taylor said: “Aleksander Hoda’s driving on that night in November could easily have had fatal consequences. He drove exceptionally dangerously, whilst under the influence, and it is through sheer luck that he didn’t kill or seriously injure anyone.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.