This video More videos

Hair-raising CCTV footage (click to play above) has captured the moment a drunk driver smashed his Audi RS4 convertible head-on with another car while carrying children in the back.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video shows Simon Wright lose control of the £70,000 motor before ploughing into another car - in a shocking head-on collision. Dashcam footage taken from the vehicle he crashed into shows Wright's car careering as it exits a roundabout at speed, having overtaken two vehicles. His car is then seen skidding and crashing into another vehicle on the opposite side of the road.

Dangerous driving with children in car

The 43-year-old - who had children in his car as well as a front-seat passenger - then failed a police breath test. Wright has now been banned from driving and ordered to pay £2,187 in fines and costs after admitting to drink driving and driving dangerously - but narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drink driver Simon Wright, 43, crashed his Audi convertible in a head-on collision | Wiltshire Police / SWNS

Emergency services attended the scene and Wright failed a breath test. He had sustained a number of injuries himself, and his front-seat passenger is also believed to have been injured in the crash. The children, however, were treated for shock but fortunately not injured.

‘Terrified’ crash victims

The terrified driver and passenger of the second vehicle, who can be heard following the crash checking on one another, were admitted to hospital but were also thankfully not seriously injured. Wright later admitted charges of drink driving and driving dangerously at Swindon Crown Court.

He was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence, disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £2,000 compensation and a £187 victim surcharge.