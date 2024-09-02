This video More videos

Dramatic footage shows how a banned driver in a Mercedes tried to ram a police car - before later being jailed for drug dealing.

Watch the moments when two drug dealers try to ram a police car before running off - but are later jailed for drug dealing offences. Footage (click above to play) shows the Mercedes being driven by Nathaniel Brown and Joshua Newbould in Renishaw, Derbys., in June last year. Banned driver Newbould rammed the police car while Brown ran off but he was chased by officers who found him nearby.

They were both arrested, and subsequently released on bail, with several mobile phones and a lock knife being found in the car and seized.

Another dangerous car chase

Nathaniel Brown, of Rainbow Place, in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, headed up a gang which exploited youngsters to sell thousands of pounds worth of drugs across Chesterfield and the Derbyshire Dales.

Joshua Newbould, of Lime Road, Eckington, was his trusted accomplice who carried out the day-to-day dealings between May 2023 and February 2024. In October 2023, with the duo still on bail, officers pursued an Audi which was being driven dangerously through Chesterfield, mounting pavements and heading into oncoming traffic.

The car was found shortly afterwards at a business centre in Barrow Hill, with Newbould and Brown seen by witnesses taking items from the boot. Officers were told the pair were arguing before throwing a bag into nearby bushes, and a bag containing 15 bags of cocaine, cash and a mobile phone was recovered.

Drug dealer lists showed extent of operation

One of the phones was found to be a drug dealers line phone. Two dealer lists were also found – one showing individual deals and small sums of cash up to £200, while the second list represented ounces of drugs and thousands of pounds.

Specialist officers from the Organised Crime Group team began investigating the pair and their homes were raided in February 2024, with police finding cash, drugs and weapons. Brown and Newbould were charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and acquire, use, or have possession of criminal property. Newbould was also charged with driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and possession of a bladed article.