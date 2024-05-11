Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dramatic drone footage captures the demolition of an 18th century farmhouse that was left hanging perilously over a cliff edge due to coastal erosion.

Dramatic video shows the moment a farmhouse was knocked down after it was left dangling off the edge of a cliff due to landslips and coastal erosion. The three-bedroom home was bought at auction five years ago for £132,000 but coastal erosion left the back part of the home exposed after recent landslips in April. The homeowner decided to evacuate and today North Norfolk District Council demolished the property to stop it plunging onto the beach below. Steve McCormack, believed to be the owner of the property, previously said he 'couldn't think straight' over the thought of losing his home. Harry Blathwayt, North Norfolk District Council’s portfolio holder for coast, said previously: “It’s very sad that the old farmhouse has been undermined by landfall over the last few weeks. The owner of the property has spoken to council officers and he fully accepts that the building is in a precarious position to say the least.”

The council’s Coastwise team arranged for contractors to demolish the building before it can fall on the beach. Erosion at Trimingham, Norfolk, has been happening at an alarming rate due to heavy rainfall over the winter which has saturated the soft cliffs, leading to frequent landslides.

In January 2020, the cliff fell at the coastal village overnight, sending tonnes of sand and silt plummeting onto the beach from the Trimingham House Caravan Park above. The nearby seaside resort of Hemsby has also lost several homes due to coastal erosion with ex-soldier Lance Martin hitting the headlines for dragging his bungalow away from the cliff edge twice.