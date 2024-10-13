Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dashcam footage shows 22-year-old Billy Ronchi speeding at 70mph in a 20mph zone, running red lights, driving on the wrong side of the carriageway, narrowly avoiding a lorry - before smashing into a barrier and spinning multiple times.

Billy Ronchi, 22, was spared jail after he sped away from officers following a routine traffic stop.

Dashcam shows cops chasing his Seat Toledo as it hurtled on the wrong side of the road, overtaking on blind bends and running red lights. The chase started after officers pulled Ronchi over in Bilborough, Nottingham, at around 9pm on January 18 after spotting him driving erratically.

Footage shows Ronchi clocking up speeds of 70mph in 20mph residential zones as he desperately tried to evade police. He narrowly avoided smashing into a lorry before he lost control and ploughed into a metal barrier causing him to spin multiple times.

Video from the scene shows the entire front of his car destroyed by the impact of the smash which left debris strewn across the road. Officers pulled Ronchi from the smoking vehicle and arrested him.

Ronchi, of Derby, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without a licence or insurance. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison suspended for two years and a three-year driving ban at Nottingham Crown Court.

Sergeant James Skeats, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Ronchi demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of other road users when he sped through a built-up residential area in such a reckless manner. Thankfully no one was injured by his display of driving that night, but that is no thanks to him.

“Ronchi avoided colliding with another vehicle through sheer luck as he drove at excessive speed and along the wrong side of the carriageway for a significant distance. He was very fortunate not to suffer serious injury when he lost control of the car and crashed into a safety barrier.”