'Dine and dash' couple 'attack' restaurant staff in dispute over bill
CCTV footage (click to play above) shows a man and a woman fighting workers at a restaurant, following an alleged dispute over a bill. A man in a red top and a woman in a black top can be seen, in the video above, in a confrontation with staff, who then try to get them to leave.
As they exit she can be seen throwing glasses and cutlery before removing a tabletop and smashing it on the floor, at La Bella Vista restaurant.
‘Rude and disrespectful’ to staff
Emilia Esposito, administration manager at the Italian restaurant, told SWNS about the ordeal. She said: "During the course of the meal they were acting strange - refusing to make eye contact and asking for off-menu items. They also asked for their drinks to be extra strong. They became increasingly rude and disrespectful to us throughout the meal.”
Glass smashed and staff left with bruises
The couple ‘complained’ that the food was ‘disgusting’, adding that they weren’t going to pay - but when the staff insisted they should pay then the couple became aggressive.
“The man went after our boss and attacked him. He came around the back of the bar and started pushing him. The woman then picked up and smashed our glass tabletops out the front of the restaurant. Our boss has visible cuts on his face, the staff have bruises from where they were trying to defend the restaurant and our boss.”
She described it as ‘scary’. Restaurant manager Kat Cmokova told the BBC: "My colleagues keep coming up to me to tell me they found more bruises overnight. They are black and blue.”
The restaurant, which is in St Leonards-on-Sea, near Hastings in East Sussex, also posted about the incident on Instagram.
Bailed
Sussex Police said a 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault, and assault.
She has since been bailed pending further enquiries. Officers are still trying to identify a further suspect.
The force said: "On Saturday (October 12), at around 5.40pm, officers responded to a report of a woman and man fighting with staff and damaging property inside a restaurant in Grand Parade, St Leonards.
"A further report was made to police that a weapon had also been used to threaten staff following a dispute over payment of their bill.
"Officers arrested a 39-year-old woman from Crawley nearby in Saxon Street on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault, and assault. She was taken to custody, and has since been bailed with strict conditions pending further enquiries."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Sussex Police, either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 917 of 12/10.
