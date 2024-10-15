This video More videos

Watch the moment a cannabis grower is caught hiding in a loft during a police raid.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Body cam footage (click to play above) captures the moments when police force their way into a suspected cannabis farm - and find a man hiding in the attic. Arnold Elezi, 29, headed straight up the ladder to the attic after hearing officers force their way into the address. This action was taken after the police received intelligence the property was being used to grow large amounts of cannabis. These suspicions proved to be correct. One of the bedrooms was found to contain 121 plants, while other areas of the house had been converted into cannabis growing areas.

Arnold Elezi jailed for growing cannabis | Notts Police

Elezi was found trying to hide in the loft and was arrested. All the cannabis was subsequently removed, while the growing equipment was also seized and put out of use. Elezi, of no fixed address, went on to plead guilty to cultivating cannabis and he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (11 October). He was handed a two-year prison sentence. Inspector Paul Ferguson, neighbourhood inspector for the city north area, said: “This is a prime example of how our police teams are working together to take positive action against concerns, such as drug crime, which adversely affect our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad