BMW car thief jailed after police trace burglars footsteps in snow to find him hiding in garden
Video (click to play above) shows how cops traced a burglar who led them on a high speed chase - by following his footsteps in the snow.
Josh Mansfield, shown in the footage, stole keys for a BMW from the home and then drove off in the car, but was spotted driving erratically just minutes later by patrol officers in January 2024.
A police chase began, with the the 25-year-old driving at speeds of up to 80mph before crashing into some railings on White Rose Way and running off.
Officers followed his footsteps in the snow and found him hiding in back garden of a nearby house.
Mansfield, of no fixed abode, admitted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and driving while disqualified and without insurance and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on February 3.
Detective Inspector Mark Nicholson-Gee, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "People deserve to feel safe in their homes and Mansfield's actions saw him destroy this idea of safety for his own personal gain.
"After breaking into this person's home and stealing their car, he then led police on a dangerous pursuit, driving the stolen vehicle at excessive speeds before colliding with a lamppost.
"He is fortunate no one was injured as a result of his reckless driving and thankfully due to the swift actions of my colleagues he was quickly arrested and has been brought to justice just a month after his crimes."