This video More videos

A British social worker has spent thousands of pounds on her unusual hobby of chasing supercell tornados and electrical storms across the US - and has shared dramatic footage on social media.

Storm chaser Abbi Adair, 50, has shared dramatic footage (click to play above), that shows off her unusual hobby of chasing supercell tornados and electrical storms across the US.

Giant hailstones and huge storms

Abbi says she is 'never scared' despite braving giant hailstones, whirlwinds and huge storms as part of her pursuit. She went on her first tour, which costs around £9,000 altogether including flights, in 2018 and since then has been on three more trips to see extreme weather.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British woman travels to the US chasing tornados and super storms for a hobby...but says she's never scared | SWNS

But despite seeing such extreme weather conditions including supercell tornados - which are the most dangerous type - the social worker insists she's never felt unsafe.

Respect for mother nature

Abbi said: "I've never, ever felt unsafe when I've been chasing storms. It's exciting, it's exhilarating but I don't have that fear in me. I think I've got a very good understanding and respect of mother nature because I know the damage she can cause. But I don't think I'm frightened as I'm more excited than anything else.”

Abbi says she's "always been fascinated with extreme weather" after watching the Wizard of Oz when she was younger. But after her nephew passed away aged 17, she decided to book onto a tour and since then, she's "just been addicted to it."

Googled storm chasing tours

She added: "I have always been fascinated with extreme weather - it could be snow, ice or extreme heat. Then Twisters came out and I thought it was only researchers and university students who did that sort of thing, I didn't realise people actually do it. I just googled it and realised you could book tours to go storm chasing and then it was something I considered for a few years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbi, of South Shields, Tyne and Wear, went on her most recent tour in June this year, where she covered a whopping 4,500 miles in 11 days. She says there's normally around six holidaymakers on the tour and the guide makes the decision of what area they will travel to.