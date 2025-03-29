Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mia, the Dutch Shepherd, had to watch on as 1,500 of her animal friends were rehomed, before finally finding the perfect home.

A Dutch Shepherd dubbed ‘Britain’s most unwanted dog’ has finally found her forever home. Mia was rescued at just nine days old in October 2019, when she was found with her mum in extremely poor conditions.

She has been available for rehoming since November 2022 but had to watch on as 1,500 of her animal friends at Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire moved on without her.

Mia the Dutch Shepherd. | RSPCA

After spending her fifth birthday at the centre in October last year, Mia's wish finally came true and she made the 200-mile journey to her new home in North Yorkshire with Chris Greenwell. Chris said: “Mia is a superb dog and a great companion - she brings a smile to my face every day.

“She immediately adopted a sofa, and it's been hard to get her out of it since - if I sit down and put my feet up, she gives me an exasperated sigh and moves over to the armchair instead. She adores my 15-year-old daughter Seren and loves playing with her dogs, they have great fun together.”