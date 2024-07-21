Adorable endangered baby western lowland gorilla takes her first steps at zoo
Amazing video footage shows the moment an adorable baby gorilla takes her first steps.
The baby, a critically endangered western lowland gorilla, called Mobi was born on January 2 to mother Duni.
In the footage, baby Mobi takes her first steps away from her parents, Duni and Kisuma, in their enclosure. Mobi is seen sitting down before she finds the strength to take a few steps. After a while, Mobi grows in confidence and is able to walk over to another gorilla, who strokes her on the head and lifts her up. Mum Duni can also be seen playing with her eight-year-old son, Ajabu.
Lucie Štěpničková, 37, said: "Mobi is really getting more and more freedom from her mum and dad. She went to touch her dad's sleeves and he gently caressed her head and hugged her.
"Kisumu was watching over his daughter Mobi whilst Duni played with Ajabu. She always came to check on her between games to see if Mobi was OK and then left again."
