Glastonbury Festival 2024: Worthy Farm transforms into festival site as Pyramid stage seen in aerial footage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Incredible video footage shows an aerial view of Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage being set up for the upcoming 2024 festival.
High-flying paraglider Tom McMeakin got a sneak-peak of the festival site when he made a fly-by in May.
The sky-high perspective of the 900 acres at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset saw the Pyramid stage, which had its roof put on in May, and the iconic ribbon tower yet to have its bright decoration applied.
Tom, Chief Flight Instructor at the newly-opened Sky Riders Paragliding and Paramotor School, said: "I was flying at around 1000 ft and you could clearly see activity across the whole of the Glastonbury site. Some of the permanent features were looking bare and slowly getting their coverages / facades to bring the Glastonbury magic."
Sky Riders has a workshop and classroom on the Bath and West Showground, but operates across the whole of the south west, including the stunning Jurassic Coast.
Glastonbury Festival 2024 will take place from June 26 to June 30, with headline performances from Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.