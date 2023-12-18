News you can trust since 1886
Watch the aftermath of an explosion in London Road, Blackburn after two men

Watch the video to see the devastation left at the scene in London Road.

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:22 GMT
This is the aftermath of an explosion in Blackburn.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 8pm on Sunday (December 17) after an issue with gas at the property triggered an explosion.

The detonation was large enough to see a terrace home crumble, with the walls and roof of the house collapsing around a man inside.

Lancashire Police said he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital to receive treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Pictures from the scene show debris littering the road and pavement where the house expoded, with the blast showering bricks across the street and on parked cars.

