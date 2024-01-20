The distressed homeowner is calling for something to be done after witnessing a string of near fatalities.

A distressed homeowner who lives at Fairways on Walker Lane, Preston, is calling for something to be done about an 'accident blackspot' before someone is killed.

Simon Bland, captured two near misses earlier this week involving separate motorists at different intervals on CCTV footage on the same day, which saw one car plough into his wall.

He has said he has contacted Lancashire County Council on numerous occasions in his repeated requests for traffic calming measures at the end of Wychnor/Walker Lane but to no avail.

He told the Post: "The first one happened at 9.15am. Luckily my gates were open or they would have been injured and my gates would have been written off.

"The second incident happened at 10.04am where they lost control and drove into my wall. Although the motorist wasn't injured, the results are catastrophic for me which I will have to fork out for.

"My wall was damaged twice last January and also in 2019 and 2020 but nothing is being done about installing any traffic calming measures despite the fact it keeps happening."

However a spokesman for Lancashire County Council said there is not currently enough evidence to justify implementing any permanent traffic calming measures at this location.

The video footage shows one of the motorists, who appears to be driving at speed unable to turn in time, crash into the wall causing it to crumble.

They then reverse before getting out of the car to survey the damage and appear to chat to a red car for a short period of time before waiting for a few more vehicles to pass by before driving off.

The other driver narrowly avoids the wall and goes straight through the opened gates before reversing and driving off.

A Lancashire County Council spokesperson said: "Wychnor in Preston is a 20mph road and was last assessed by the county council in June 2023 following concerns from the public. Our investigations found that the average speed was 25.1mph so temporary signage was deployed to remind motorists of the speed limit. Temporary signage is planned for this location from January to March 2024.

"We assessed the 30mph section of Walker Lane in February 2022 and found no evidence of speeding.

"Additionally, we have no record of any personal injury collisions in last five years at this junction, which has signs, street lighting and give way road markings that were refreshed in September 2023.

"Taking all of this into consideration, there is not currently enough evidence to justify implementing any permanent traffic calming measures at this location.

"Motorists have a legal duty to drive responsibly and adhere to the speed limits and we would urge everyone to remember this whenever they are in control of a motor vehicle."