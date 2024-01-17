Naughty Lancashire pets wanted for Channel 5 show Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly - here's how to apply
Owners of mischievous dogs are encouraged to apply to be on the next Channel 5 series of Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.
Does your dog give you the side eye when asked to do something? Do they ignore any sort of command, tear apart the furniture or bark at other dogs in the street? If the answer to any (all) of the above is a yes then read on. Channel 5 producers are looking for naughty dogs to take part in their next series of the hit show Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.
Master trainer Graeme Hall promises again to transform reckless hounds into 'teacher's pets' when he works his magic on dog behavioural problems.
With over 10 years of experience, we've seen Graeme transform home-life for a lot of dog owners in previous episodes, where relationships have been rekindled after dogs or puppies have been left to rule the roost. The upcoming series is set to begin production soon, and those who feel like their unruly dog could do with some expert guidance.
To apply, email [email protected] or call 020 7598 7365.