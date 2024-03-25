Two men wanted by Lancashire Police after £2k television stolen from property during Preston burglary
A television valued at £2,000 was stolen during the incident.
A property which was being renovated on Haighton Green Lane in Haighton was burgled on February 25.
Officers released images of two men they wanted to talk to in connection with the burglary on Monday.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The burglary happened on February 25 and enquiries have been ongoing.
"We are now asking the public whether they recognise either of the men."
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 0390 of March 1.