Two men wanted by Lancashire Police after £2k television stolen from property during Preston burglary

A television valued at £2,000 was stolen during the incident.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Mar 2024, 19:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A property which was being renovated on Haighton Green Lane in Haighton was burgled on February 25.

A television valued at £2,000 was stolen during the incident.

Officers want to speak to these two men following a burglary in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers want to speak to these two men following a burglary in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers want to speak to these two men following a burglary in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers released images of two men they wanted to talk to in connection with the burglary on Monday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The burglary happened on February 25 and enquiries have been ongoing.

"We are now asking the public whether they recognise either of the men."

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting 0390 of March 1.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePrestonPropertyLancashireCrime