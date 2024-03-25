Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A property which was being renovated on Haighton Green Lane in Haighton was burgled on February 25.

A television valued at £2,000 was stolen during the incident.

Officers want to speak to these two men following a burglary in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers released images of two men they wanted to talk to in connection with the burglary on Monday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The burglary happened on February 25 and enquiries have been ongoing.

"We are now asking the public whether they recognise either of the men."