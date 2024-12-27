When are the last trains from Preston on New Year's Eve? - including to Manchester and London

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 15:05 GMT
These are the last trains serving Preston on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve is almost here and just like it Christmas, it poses its own travel related stresses for people across the country.

The travel stresses have been exacerbated this year however, as members of the RMT union are set to walk out on December 31 and 2 January, as well as every Sunday from 12 January to 25 May due to an ongoing dispute over rest day working.

In order to help with this travel disruption and to make sure you get to your New Year Eve party on time. The Lancashire Post have compiled list of the latest trains to key locations on New Year’s Eve that are unaffected by the RMT strikes.

Preston to Leeds.

Time: 21:47 to 00:32

Duration: 2 hour, 45 minutes

Changes: 1, Manchester Piccadilly

Preston to Sheffield.

Time: 22:55 to 06:58

Duration: 8 hour, 3 minutes

Changes: 1, Manchester Piccadilly

Preston to York.

Time: 22:55 to 03:13

Duration: 4 hour, 18 minutes

Changes: 1, Manchester Piccadilly

Preston to Manchester Piccadilly.

Time: 22:55 to 23:55

Duration: 1 hour

Changes: 0

Preston to Newcastle.

Time: 22:55 to 08:18

Duration: 9 hour, 53 minutes.

Changes: 1, Manchester Piccadilly

Preston to London Euston.

Time: 21:47 to 07:21

Duration: 9 hour, 34 minutes.

Changes: 3, Manchester Oxford, Nottingham, London St Pancras , tube to London Euston.

