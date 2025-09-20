Delays being experienced at Heathrow Airport. | KC Barnard/PA Wire

Flights have been delayed and cancelled at airports including Heathrow after an alleged cyber attack targeted a service provider for check-in and boarding systems.

London Heathrow, Brussels and Berlin airports are all experiencing delays and disruption following the “technical issue” affecting Collins Aerospace, which works for several airlines at multiple airports across the world.

Heathrow is the busiest airport in Europe, facilitating connecting flights to and from other UK airports.

The attack has therefore inevitably led to concerns about how the delays at Heathrow could impact on other UK airports, including Manchester and Liverpool.

Manchester Airport has confirmed that it hasn't currently been affected and flights are running as normal today (September 20).

The current 4:50pm British Airways flight to London Heathrow is not showing any delays, nor is the 6:15pm flight.

Similarly the 3:50pm and 5:20pm British Airways arrivals flights from Heathrow are currently not showing any delays.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport also doesn’t appear to be impacted by the cyberattack at Heathrow with no flights scheduled to be arriving from or departing to London today.

Heathrow Airport has said passengers should check their flight status before travelling to the west London airport.

A spokesperson said: “Collins Aerospace, which provides check-in and boarding systems for several airlines across multiple airports globally, is experiencing a technical issue that may cause delays for departing passengers.

“While the provider works to resolve the problem quickly, we advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before travelling.

“Please arrive no earlier than three hours before a long-haul flight or two hours before a domestic flight.

“Additional colleagues are available in check-in areas to assist and help minimise disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience.”