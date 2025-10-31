Busy road in Preston currently closed due to crash as Lancashire Police are at the scene
A crash has closed a busy road in Preston this morning.
Posting on Facebook at 9:07am, Preston Police said: “We’re currently at the scene of a road closure on Port way between the roundabout and the junction with Navigation way in Ashton On Ribble.
“The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.
“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”
AA Traffic is currently showing extremely slow traffic on the secion of Water Lane leading up to Port Way, as well as at the junction between Port Way and Strand Road.