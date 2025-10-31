Busy road in Preston currently closed due to crash as Lancashire Police are at the scene

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 10:04 GMT
Preston, Chorley & South Ribble’s most haunted pubs, hotels & restaurants
A crash has closed a busy road in Preston this morning.
Lancashire Police are at the scene of a crash on Port Wayplaceholder image
Lancashire Police are at the scene of a crash on Port Way | Archive

Posting on Facebook at 9:07am, Preston Police said: “We’re currently at the scene of a road closure on Port way between the roundabout and the junction with Navigation way in Ashton On Ribble.

“The road is closed due to a road traffic collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

AA Traffic is currently showing extremely slow traffic on the secion of Water Lane leading up to Port Way, as well as at the junction between Port Way and Strand Road.

Related topics:Lancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice