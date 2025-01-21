Swap the New Year gym rush with underwater yoga at these one-of-a-kind wellness resorts

Those looking to avoid the New Year gym rush are in luck, as a host of luxury resorts are offering wellness experiences that go beyond the usual health routine.

One of Dubai’s most iconic hotels, Atlantis the Palm is offering a truly unique way to kick off 2025 - underwater yoga.

The yoga classes allow you to experience a deep state of mindfulness while surrounded by the serene beauty of marine life.

With massages, meditation, biological age testing and sound baths on offer, you can start the year off right, by experiencing health, relaxation and mindfulness while on a luxury getaway.

Not only that, Destination2 is offering deals on other 5-star wellness resorts in destinations like Thailand and Mauritius ), where you can soak up some winter sun while resetting for the year ahead - hitting your wellness goals in style.

Destination2’s top unique wellness retreats:

This ocean-inspired mega-resort is the ultimate destination for a January reset. The AquaTherapy area features exclusive underwater yoga and meditation sessions.

For a deeper sense of relaxation, visit the Willow Stream Spa to enjoy treatments that use the healing power of water and natural ingredients. Or try something truly unique, with the Aqua Sound Bath - a mind-soothing experience where sound vibrations create a tranquil atmosphere beneath the waves.

Enjoy a three-night stay from the 9th of February for £1,299pp, saving 35% discount, kids stay free, free private return airport transfers and book full-board.

For those seeking a more personalised approach to fitness and relaxation, this stunning wellness resort offers the perfect escape. With a holistic focus on health, their personalised plans ensure each guest’s detox and wellness goals are met.

A standout offering is the Amatara Detox program, a comprehensive cleanse featuring custom diet plans, detox treatments and supplements designed to suit your body’s unique needs. Guests can even take advantage of a Body Composition and Biological Age Test, providing an insightful look into the real impact of their wellness journey.

Enjoy a seven-night stay from 23rd February for £1,439pp.

For those looking to enjoy a tropical escape that perfectly pairs luxury with wellness, Heritage Le Telfair is a true hidden gem. The resort offers an array of treatments focused on holistic well-being, from Ayurvedic-inspired therapies to rejuvenating yoga and Tai Chi sessions, ideal for restoring balance to both body and mind.

Golf enthusiasts will also be in their element, or where better to start an active new hobby with the resort’s world-class championship golf course, providing stunning views..

For an unforgettable experience, guests can indulge in a magical night at the resort’s Le Château de Bel Ombre. Here, you’ll savour a gourmet dinner, unwind with an overnight stay and wake up to a sumptuous breakfast overlooking the ocean - all at a small supplement. It’s the ultimate retreat for couples seeking romance and relaxation.

Enjoy a seven-night stay from 6th February for £2,819pp, saving 30%. Available on bookings up to 31st October 2025.

More information and T&C’s available on Destination2’s website.