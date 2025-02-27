You can’t get more at the heart of Bamburgh than the aptly-named Middle Inn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This historic watering hole took on its colloquial name - it had formerly been the Castle Inn - when new operators Kymel Trading Limited took over in 2023.

The Apartment spans the top floor of The Middle Inn in Front Street, Bamburgh | Katy Wheeler

One of those proper traditional English pubs best enjoyed after a bracing walk, it’s an easy landmark to spot in the middle of Front Street in this chocolate box village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the new moniker, Kymel has also opened a new luxury self-catering apartment above the pub in what was previously storage and office space. Again the name does what it says on the tin: The Apartment.

It spans the footprint of the pub below and it really does make the most of the space with two large bedrooms, an en-suite and a separate bathroom, a kitchen and dining area and a large living room ideal for lounging after a day’s exploring. Testament to its size, there’s even enough space for a dressing room and utility room.

The dog-friendly space - furry occupants have their own bed and dining area - opened last summer and it’s proved a popular addition to the village thanks to its size, location and tasteful interiors.

We were invited to try it out for the weekend and here’s what to expect if you’re looking for some staycation inspiration - as well as a reader discount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interiors

From the feature wallpaper emblazoned with coral to shell artworks adorning the shelves, The Apartment takes its style cues from a chic coastal cottage.

There’s great attention to detail in this newly-refurbished spot with scalloped edge velvet headboards, plump scatter cushions in luxe, tactile fabrics and cushioned window seats where you can watch the world go by in this unspoilt corner of the globe.

Facilities

The well-equipped kitchen | Katy Wheeler

Literally everything down to the doggy bags and corkscrew has been thought of at this home from home.

Bamburgh really punches above its weight bar and restaurant-wise, with options such as The Middle Inn (make sure to visit in the summer for the best-appointed beer garden in the village) The Lord Crewe, The Potted Lobster, The Victoria Hotel and The Copper Kettle Tearooms and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But The Apartment is so well-equipped, down to the kitchen sink, you could easily prepare all your evening meals here - there’s also picnic equipment if you want to prepare an al fresco lunch.

Luxe touches flow throughout, from the cool blue bespoke cabinets to the Nespresso machine, range cooker and Smeg fridge. The welcome box is a nice touch, featuring Northumberland produce such as Marlish water.

Hallway and dog bed | Katy Wheeler

Once you’ve whipped up a meal, there’s two dining areas: one in the kitchen and one in the lounge so you can mix up the dining setting throughout your stay.

Bedroom-wise, there’s two large bedrooms and The Apartment can sleep up to four people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The master suite is huge, with period sash windows overlooking the village green, large walk-in dressing area and en-suite shower room with drencher shower and underfloor heating. Another little luxury touch that sets it apart from more run-of-the-mill holiday apartments.

The second bedroom can be split into a twin | Katy Wheeler

The second bedroom is also a really decent size and can be split into a twin. It’s next door to the main bathroom with bath and a utility room with washer-drier.

Each bedroom has its own smart TV, with a TV also in the lounge.

There’s free parking outside the pub and on the street. With Bamburgh being one of Northumberland’s most-popular spots, the spaces immediately outside the pub can fill up fast, but are easier to get as the sun sets and the day trippers trickle away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Apartment is accessed via the pub’s main front door which is locked at night. You get a key for both the main door and The Apartment door when arriving, with key collection from the main bar.

Convenience

The lounge area which also features a smart TV | Katy Wheeler

As much as being above a pub sounds ideal if you fancy a pint, you actually hardly notice downstairs in this peaceful slice of English country living, apart from the odd gentle ripple of chitter chatter below when you’re in the kitchen.

Night times are blissfully peaceful here. A real escape from the hullabaloo of city life.

Day times are ideal for exploring and one of the easiest routes to do is the walk from Bamburgh to Seahouses and back, around a three-hour round trip which you can break up with a proper pint at The Olde Ship Inn in front of its roaring fire.

The Olde Ship Inn in Seahouses | Katy Wheeler

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of my favourite pubs in the county, it’s filled to the rafters with charm and seafaring paraphernalia.

I also highly recommend popping to Swallows for a hot kipper sandwich. There’s a reason the smokehouse has been going since 1843 - it’s the ‘reel’ deal when it comes to seafood.

For a shorter walk, just head for the castle when you step out of the Middle Inn and head for the beach through the dunes. You’ll be there in five minutes.

Wildlife haven The Farne Islands isn’t far away, they’re easy to spot on a beach walk and in good weather you can take one of the many boat trips from Seahouses out to this truly special group of islands - and meet the local inhabitants as they enjoy the natural habitat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*The Apartment has to be booked for a minimum of three nights, with prices starting from £650 for a mid-week stay in March. Use the code Katy10 at checkout for a 10% discount.

You can book at https://theapartmentbamburgh.co.uk/

A bracing walk from Bamburgh along the coast to Seahouses | Katy Wheeler

A boost to Bamburgh tourism

The village also welcomed another new addition recently, set to be a boost to this year’s tourism offering.

Read More 12 pictures inside Bamburgh's new Walled Garden Cafe and Sensory Garden

The previously dilapidated walled garden site in the heart of the village has been transformed by Bamburgh Castle Estate into a cafe, play area and sensory garden.

It also features the village’s first Changing Places Toilet which will be available for anyone to use, not just café customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cafe is currently open seven days a week, with the sensory garden and the playground due to open in the coming weeks.

As you’d expect from the Castle estate, it’s been beautifully executed with a tasteful rustic interior that fits the village setting.

It adds to the village’s other tourist attractions including, of course, the majestic Bamburgh Castle which guards the village and The Grace Darling Museum.

Make sure to pop into St Aidan’s Church, which has some really engaging and informative history displays - including a fully-working automaton.

There really is charm around every corner in this small, but perfectly-formed, coastal gem.