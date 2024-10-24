Six idyllic cottages in Scotland that are perfect for a Christmas getaway

Scotland is a diverse country, loved by explorers | Luxury Cottages

Consumer writer Gareth Butterfield picks out some of the perfect places to stay if you’re planning a festive trip away

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From its rugged moors and mountains, to its dramatic coastlines and windswept islands, Scotland can offer everything a traveller could want.

Scottish winters are notoriously atmospheric and enchanting too, so it's the perfect place to escape to for a Christmas break, to soak up the festive atmosphere and retreat from the rat race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With so many aspects to Scotland, from the Highlands and islands to the borders and lochs, picking the right place to stay can be overwhelming.

So to help you with some inspiration, we've singled out six beautiful cottages to suit a variety of family sizes and budgets.

Using Sykes Cottages and Luxury Cottages as our two platforms, here are a handful of hideaways that could be your perfect destination for a Christmas holiday.

1. Munro Cabin, Crianlarich, Loch Lomond

Price: From £895 for seven nights starting Dec 21, 2024

Munro Cabin | Luxury Cottages

The cabin’s contemporary design is complemented by its location amidst untouched Highland beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re looking for adventure or tranquillity, Munro Cabin offers the best of both.

The nearby village offers opportunities for local shopping and festive cheer, while the cabin’s secluded setting ensures a peaceful retreat.

2. Independent, Longtown, Scottish borders

Price: From £2,295 for seven nights starting Dec 21, 2024

Independent | Luxury Cottages

This luxury property is designed for entertaining, with a large kitchen and dining area perfect for Christmas feasts.

After a day exploring the Scottish outdoors, relax in the well-furnished living space, or enjoy a festive evening with friends in the outdoor seating area.

3. Oban Bay House, Oban

Price: From £1,795 for seven nights starting Dec 21, 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oban Bay House | Luxury Cottages

Ideal for families or couples, Oban Bay House provides a stylish and comfortable environment.

Guests can enjoy leisurely walks along the coast, visit Oban’s Christmas markets, or simply relax in the luxurious interior, soaking in the beauty of Oban’s waterfront.

4. Beaton’s Croft House, Isle of Skye

Price: From £444 for seven nights starting Dec 23, 2024

Beaton's Croft House | Sykes Cottages

The traditional croft house is perfect for those wanting a Christmas steeped in history and culture.

The isolated beauty of the Isle of Skye adds to the peaceful ambiance, offering clear night skies and the chance to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights during the festive season.

5. Chapel House, Lower Diabaig

Price: From £741 for seven nights starting Dec 27, 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapel House | Sykes Cottages

Perfect for a festive family gathering or a quiet couple’s retreat, Chapel House offers a serene, rustic environment.

During the day, explore the nearby trails and coastal areas, and in the evening, unwind by the wood-burning stove, enjoying the festive atmosphere.

6. South Segganwell, Culzean Castle

Price: From £1,001 for seven nights starting Dec 20, 2024

South Segganwell | Sykes Cottages

Staying at South Segganwell provides the opportunity to immerse yourself in the history of Culzean Castle while enjoying modern luxuries.

The coastal setting offers brisk seaside walks and stunning views, making this a truly unique Christmas experience. See inside here