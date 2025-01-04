Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

D'urton Lane in Preston has reopened after a temporary closure following a crash.

Preston Police have announced on social media that the D’urton Lane in Preston from the junction with Fernyhalgh Lane to Haighton Green Lane.

While the road has reopened, Preston Police have still warned Lancashire motorists about the icy conditions we are expecting over the weekend.

Officers said: “You may recall through the night we had to put a road closure on D'urton Lane in Preston from the junction with Fernyhalgh Lane to Haighton Green Lane.

“This has now been reopened, however, we still would advise you to be mindful of the conditions and drive accordingly as we are still experiencing icy conditions.

This warning comes as the Met Office issues amber weather warnings for January 4 and 5.

The worst of the weather is expected to hit Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning.

The Met Office forecasts: “A cold and frosty morning for many, however thicker cloud will spread in from the southwest during the afternoon, with a mixture of rain, sleet and snow accompanied by stronger winds pushing northeastwards. Another cold day.”

The forecast for tonight from the Met Office is:”Rain, locally freezing for a time in the west, sleet and snow continues to spread northeastwards into England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Clear spells ahead with an overnight frost.”