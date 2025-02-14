Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble next week

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 104 roadworks beginning between Monday, February 17 and Sunday, February 22, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Horns Lane, Goosnargh What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to identify inlet tee coming from 9" CI main in the carriageway When: Feb 17- Feb 21

Roman Way, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavation required for mains and connection to new development. In conjunction with 9472-MW permits. Multi Way signals to be used. When: Feb 17- Mar 14