Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble next week

By Aimee Seddon

Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:43 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including dozens of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 104 roadworks beginning between Monday, February 17 and Sunday, February 22, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between February 17 and February 22

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between February 17 and February 22 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to identify inlet tee coming from 9" CI main in the carriageway When: Feb 17- Feb 21

2. Horns Lane, Goosnargh

What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Open cut excavation required to identify inlet tee coming from 9" CI main in the carriageway When: Feb 17- Feb 21 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavation required for mains and connection to new development. In conjunction with 9472-MW permits. Multi Way signals to be used. When: Feb 17- Mar 14

3. Roman Way, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Excavation required for mains and connection to new development. In conjunction with 9472-MW permits. Multi Way signals to be used. When: Feb 17- Mar 14 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Works for rail purposes] Replacing the life expired railway access point. Activity will involve the delivery of materials. 09:30 - 15:00. When: Feb 17- Feb 19

4. Tom Benson Way, Fulwood

What: Two-way signals Why: [Works for rail purposes] Replacing the life expired railway access point. Activity will involve the delivery of materials. 09:30 - 15:00. When: Feb 17- Feb 19 | Google Maps

