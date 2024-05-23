Major delays hit Preston railway station due to damage to overhead wires
and live on Freeview channel 276
Train services in and out of Preston station have been affected by major delays this morning due to earlier damage on the tracks.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
National Rail reported an incident of damage to overhead electric wires at 6:05am this morning between Bolton and Preston which led to lines being closed.
As of 7:57, the train company has now explained that the lines have since reopened but as services recover, trains running between these stations may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.
These disruptions are now expected until 9:30am.
The two train operators that have been affected by the disruptions are Northern and TransPennine Express.
Rail provider Avanti West Coast also warned commuters at about 6.30am that services between Preston and Glasgow/Edinburgh are subject to cancellation due to heavy flooding on the railway between Carlisle and Lockerbie.
It said in a post on X: “All routes north of Preston are currently blocked in both directions.”
Routes that have been affected include Northern between Manchester Airport and Blackpool North / Barrow-in-Furness / Windermere
TransPennine Express between Manchester Airport and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh.
National Rail have stated travellers may be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay in completing their journey today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.