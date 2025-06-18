I visited the EURO 2025 hosts and was pleasantly surprised by what I saw

I went on a three-day trip to visit Switzerland ahead of EURO 2025 and was surprised by what I saw.

Forget what you think you know about Switzerland. While its mountains, cheese, and chocolate are legendary, the nation is also an unsung sporting powerhouse.

This summer, Switzerland will make history as it hosts Women's Euro 2025. England arrive as defending champions, hoping to replicate their famous victory from three years ago, while Wales make their historic debut at an international tournament. It is a country, rich in history and unique multiculturalism, which will have something for everyone to enjoy.

It can't be denied that Switzerland is one of the most expensive countries in Europe, but during our tour of the country with the renowned hotel brand ibis, we found that with higher cost, often came higher quality. It is also important to note that those with match tickets can access free public transport for a return journey from any Swiss locality to a stadium, which should offset some of those costs.

The stunning streets of Switzerland | Rich Fay

The trip started in Geneva, a cosmopolitan city known for its famous Lake and incredible mountains, as well as being the worldwide hub for diplomacy. There is a strong French influence given it is located so close to the border, with French and English both spoken widely, as well as a thriving gastronomical scene that draws inspiration from across the continent.

We stayed at the wonderful ibis Styles Genève Carouge, officially a budget hotel, but with the personality of a boutique one. Every property in the ibis Styles range has a unique theme, with this particular branch inspired by comic books, an industry the country has a surprisingly rich history with. Whether you are in your room, the lobby, or the on-site bistro restaurant, you can enjoy excellent service, surrounded by bespoke artwork created by local artists, which makes the hotel so memorable and feel a lot more homely.

It was located 10 minutes from the city centre and was easily accessible by a neighbouring tram stop, which ran with all the precision and accuracy you would expect from a country so famous for its timekeeping. It meant transport to the main train station was a simple procedure, which helped when we opted for an afternoon in the stunning city of Lausanne.

The comic book inspired hotel lobby in Geneva | Rich Fay

Lausanne sits on the northern tip of the lavish Lake Geneva, surrounded by mountains, forests and even vineyards, with the Swiss wine industry another fantastic, yet surprising, industry the country deserves more credit for. As with Geneva, there is a picturesque old town, with beautiful architecture around every corner, and an iconic gothic cathedral that dramatically rises above the rooftops.

As with so many places in Switzerland, it is a wonderful mixture of both the old and the new, with this beautiful city also known as the Olympic Capital, as it is home to the International Olympic Committee headquarters, the Olympic Museum and Olympic Park. The museum is a must visit for anyone who has ever watched a single second of the games, with incredible exhibits and a jaw-dropping collection of memorabilia, such as a running shoe worn by Jesse Owens, a cycling jersey worn by Chris Hoy and an iconic outfit worn by Torvill and Dean.

A set of medals from Paris 2024 at the Olympic Museum | Rich Fay

Like with any European break, it is highly recommended to get a walking tour of the city. Back in Geneva, we explored the famous waterfront and charming cobbled streets, before we embarked on a train journey across the country to Zurich. Those who arrive for Euro 2025 will find it easy to navigate the country on punctual, clean and modern trains, with plenty of English signage that make it easy to follow.

We stayed at the ibis Zurich City West, another affordable hotel in one of the up-and-coming greener districts of the city, that was once again so easily accessible by tram. It is an innovative development, which includes shared facilities with the sister hotel Novotel Zurich City West, meaning pool, sauna and gym access for a small daily fee, the incredible 'The Flave of Zurich' restaurant onsite and there is even access to an escape room that is hidden away in the hotel - perfect for an exciting excursion without even having to leave the premises.

Zurich is the largest city in Switzerland, and it feels distinctly German, so you can swap your 'Merci' for 'Danke'. It is another global hub for banking and finance, yet what was so surprising was just how beautiful it was. With a rich pre-medieval history still visible today, you can get lost in the enchanting lanes of the Old Town, bask in the beauty of the Limmat River or indulge in the luxury shops that adorn almost every street corner.

A display from the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France | Rich Fay

Perhaps the highlight of the trip was the FIFA museum. It houses a treasure trove of historic football memorabilia, featuring engaging interactive exhibits and vibrant displays that commemorate every World Cup tournament. Upstairs, a dedicated section celebrates the evolution of football video games, offering many retro titles to play. The tour concludes with an interactive football workshop where visitors can participate in five different challenges to earn a spot on the leader board.

Having built up an appetite, a visit to the renowned Zeughauskeller is highly recommended. Housed within an impressive 15th-century building featuring dark oak beams, this establishment offers rustic, hearty Swiss cuisine alongside an excellent array of local beers and wines.

Traditional Swiss sausage and Rosti in Zurich | Rich Fay

With a reliable transfer network, hospitable locals and the perfect blend of modern essentials mixed with historic beauty, Switzerland really has all the makings of a perfect host for a major football tournament.

As any sports fan knows, the only thing that could spoil the experience is the football itself. However, if that happens, you can always take comfort in knowing that in 90 minutes, you'll be able to enjoy the beautiful country again.

