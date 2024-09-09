Top 5 foodie hotspots in Istanbul, Turkey

Türkiye’s storied history, bountiful climate and strategic location between East and West have given the country a rich culinary heritage, making it the perfect place for foodies.

And nowhere is that more apparent than in its largest city, Istanbul. From its several Michelin starred restaurants to the hundreds of traditional street food stalls and everything in between - Istanbul is the ultimate playground for those who appreciate great eats - or want to try something new.

Here are my top five hotspots not to be missed if you’re a food lover or cocktail connoisseur…

Divan Brasserie

A glass of wine at Divan Brasserie is a must | Emily Horan

If dinner with a view is your thing, make sure your Istanbul itinerary includes a visit to Divan Brasserie Fuaye, which boasts panoramas every bit as mouthwatering as the food. Part of the Ataturk Kultur Merkezi (Istanbul’s culture centre) - a creative haven of bookshop-cum-cafes, a library, and opera and theatre halls - Divan’s fresh herb-laden salads, sharing platers, meat and fish dishes are accompanied by sparkling views of the city. The restaurant’s chilled-out vibe is best enjoyed from the stylish outdoor terrace, which gives way to a picture-perfect backdrop. Visit at dusk, and you can watch the sky change into a kaleidoscope of pastel hues as the city’s buildings and the Bosphorus Bridge light up for the night.

Street food on Istiklal Street

Street food on Istiklal Street | Emily Horan

Istiklal Street - meaning Street of Independence - is one of the city’s most buzzing spots, running from Taksim Square to Galata Tower. You’ll need energy for shopping and sight-seeing, though, and there’s plenty of mouthwatering street food offerings at your fingertips, from doner kebabs to midye dolma (rice-stuffed mussels; a great hangover cure, I’m reliably informed). I opted for kumpir - a Turkish-style baked potato, but not as we Brits know it. Its piping hot insides are doused in butter, salt and a generous sprinkling of grated cheese before being whipped together and topped with your choice of salad-style options - from pickled cucumber to yoghurt-dressed red cabbage or spicy jalapeños. Delicious!

Türk Alman Kitabevi cafe

Bienenstich at St Kitabevi cafe | Emily Horan

Coffee stops don’t come more charming than those taken at the Türk Alman Kitabevi Cafe, located at the Galata end of Istiklal street, a Turkish-German bookshop and cafe serving up German sweet treats and a wide coffee menu - with a side of books. The atmosphere is chilled: think cosy cafe on an autumn day, jazz playing softly in the background, people whiling away the hours chatting, reading, or working. I had the Bienenstich (German for bee sting) cake, its moniker a nod to the honey-caramelised almond topping. The lighter-than-air sponge cake sandwiched with whipped cream marries perfectly with the sweet crunch of almonds for a delicious partner to your beverage.

The Spice Bazaar

The impressive selection of teas at Spice Bazaar | Emily Horan

No trip to Istanbul is complete without a wander around one of the city’s famous bazaars (markets). The Spice Bazaar, located in the water-front Eminönü quarter, is a headily-scented enclave, full of fresh spices, teas, and, of course, lashings of Turkish delight. Most of the stalls offer generous tasters of the sweets - my favourite was the pomegranate and pistachio ‘Turkish delight with honey’… perfect for stocking up before the trip home!

Le Fumoir, George’s Hotel, Galata

Snails are a real treat at Le Fumoir | Emily Horan

The Galata area of Istanbul offers plenty to explore, with the 14th century Galata Tower boasting 360 degree views of the city. After a long day of sight-seeing, George’s Hotel’s sophisticated rooftop restaurant, Le Fumoir, serves a selection of imaginative signature cocktails, from the tequila-based ‘Spark’ flavoured with bitters, strawberry and prosecco, to a vodka, melon, cranberry and lemon concoction. The French-inspired menu is also excellent, as are the sprawling city views.