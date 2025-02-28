Expert reveals secret brekkie combo for surviving next holiday with the kids

A top nutritionist reveals the best breakfast combos to power you through work meetings, weekend getaways and more. Brits can book with Best Western’s 'Free Breakfast' rate and enjoy a complimentary breakfast with every Rewards booking

A top nutritionist has spilled the beans on the ultimate breakfast combos that can transform your day - from sightseeing with the kids to nailing that all-important work meeting.

The advice from Dr Sophia Komninou of Swansea University demonstrates how the amino acids in avocados can help you to avoid headaches on a girly weekend to why the flavonoids in berries could be the key to rekindling romance.

She reveals when it’s most important to avoid caffeine and when chamomile tea is essential in the breakfast recipes she has created for Best Western Hotels - as it continues to celebrate the ‘Year of the Free Breakfast’.

The hotel chain is offering a FREE breakfast with every Rewards booking under the ' Free Breakfast' rate throughout all of 2025.

Sophia explains: "Adult life is full of demands - from work to family - and without proper fuel, it's easy to burn out. A good breakfast isn’t just about filling up; it’s about providing steady energy to tackle the day ahead, maintain stamina, sharpness and mood throughout the morning, and fueling up so you can savour every moment of your break to the fullest.”

Tim Rumney, CEO at BWH Hotels GB, said: “At Best Western, we believe breakfast should be as unique as you are. Whether you’re gearing up for a day of family activities, unwinding at the spa or enjoying a weekend getaway with friends, our Free Breakfast offer ensures you start your day right with a delicious and nutritious offering that would get Dr Sophia’s stamp of approval.

“Whatever your next getaway plans are for 2025, we’ve got a superb breakfast experience to fuel you for whatever comes next.”

Best Breakfasts for…

Keeping up with the kids - Veggie omelette and wholegrain toast, with a side of fresh fruit and yoghurt

Protein-packed eggs & cheese – Steady energy to avoid crashesHearty wholegrain toast – Slow-release carbs for all-day staminaHydrating fresh fruit – Natural sugars and vitamins for a health boostCreamy yoghurt – Gut-friendly probiotics for digestion support

An omelette or scrambled eggs with vegetables and cheese on wholegrain toast, plus fresh fruit and yoghurt, is a perfect choice for keeping up with the kids. The eggs and cheese provide steady protein to keep energy levels stable, while wholegrain toast offers a slow-release carbohydrate to fuel long walks without any kid crashes.

Fresh fruit gives natural sugars for hydration and vitamins to support overall well-being. For kids, a treat like pancakes or waffles is fine, but balance it with protein and healthy fats, like a glass of milk or nut butter on toast, to prevent mid-morning hunger."

Nailing the Big Meeting - Nutty Banana Porridge with Herbal Tea

Slow-burning oats – Keep focus sharp and energy stable.

Potassium-rich banana – Supports nerve function and reduces stress.

Magnesium-loaded nuts – Promotes relaxation and cognitive function.

Calming chamomile tea – Reduces anxiety and prepares you for success.

A porridge made with plant or dairy milk topped with banana and a handful of nuts is ideal for settling your stomach. The porridge provides slow-releasing carbs to keep you focused until lunch, while bananas are packed with potassium to help with nerve function and reduce anxiety.

The magnesium in nuts helps relax your body and supports brain function. Pair it with chamomile or green tea to promote relaxation and reduce stress ahead of a big day.

A weekend away with friends - Relax & Recharge Avocado & Eggs on Toast

Protein-rich eggs – Packed with amino acids to combat fatigue.Creamy avocado – Healthy fats for brain function and energy.Wholesome wholegrain toast – Provides lasting energy for the day ahead.Soothing chamomile tea – Helps balance hydration and relaxation.

Avoid salty foods and excessive caffeine at breakfast, as these can dehydrate you early - especially if you're indulging in a few cheeky proseccos.

Eggs and avocado on wholegrain toast are a must. They supply amino acids like cysteine and glutathione, which help break down alcohol’s byproducts and reduce the chances of headaches. Wholegrain toast also provides a steady release of energy, preventing a crash before your trip to the spa or putting green.

If your weekend away is more about relaxation than partying, a breakfast that supports mood balance can make all the difference. Wholegrain toast with almond butter delivers complex carbs and magnesium for muscle relaxation and nervous system function. Pair it with a banana, rich in vitamin B6, to support serotonin production, and sip on chamomile tea, which contains calming bioactive compounds.

Reigniting the Romance - Decadent Chocolate Drizzle Waffles with Fresh Berries

Indulgent dark chocolate – Boosts mood-enhancing brain chemicals.

Juicy mixed berries – Rich in flavonoids for better blood flow.

Vitamin C-packed strawberries – Supports libido and energy.

Light and crispy waffles – A special treat to start the day right.

Waffles with dark chocolate drizzle and mixed berries are a fun and indulgent way to start the day. Both chocolate and berries are rich in flavonoids that improve blood flow and elevate mood.

Chocolate contains phenylethylamine, a natural chemical that boosts 'feel-good' brain chemicals like endorphins. Berries, especially strawberries, contain vitamin C, which can support libido. It's a special treat that sets the tone for a romantic day.

Adventure lovers - High-Energy Porridge & Protein-Packed Bagel

Quick-energy porridge – Ideal for high-intensity movement.

Antioxidant-packed dried fruit – Aids muscle recovery and endurance.

Lean egg whites – Protein without excess fat for sustained strength.

Vitamin C-rich orange juice – Helps fight inflammation post-exercise.

It is easy to want to skip a meal if you are heading for some physical activity because you might think that it will weigh you down.

But, if you start with a small, easily digestible breakfast like porridge with honey and dried fruit, or scrambled egg whites on a bagel with orange juice, you’ll be much more prepared for your sporty adventures.

The porridge provides quick-release energy for high-intensity exercise, while the dried fruit adds antioxidants for muscle recovery. The egg whites offer lean protein without excess fat and the orange juice gives you a quick carb boost along with vitamin C, which can help reduce inflammation post-exercise.

