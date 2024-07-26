Chris Page visits Portugal's tax-free retail therapy haven.

Premium product discounts await Brits populating Portugal's tax-free retail therapy haven.

Exclusive deals aplenty are in store for post-Brexit UK city breakers, liberated by luxurious Lisbon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alluring arterial Avenida da Liberdade oozes quality consumerism class acts from Armani to Zegna.

Avenida architectural gems include Association member Cartier

Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci and Givenchy jostle for discerning customers' attention along beautified boulevard of branded bargain buys.

Late UK Queen Elizabeth II and Queen of pop Madonna among VIP visitors, this once 19th century romantic promenade was also home to wartime spies hidden within hotels.

Today shop 'til you drop ... into invitingly invigorating eateries then welcoming accommodation's restorative slumber. And repeat!

Where to shop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luís Onofre luxury footwear admired by Chris, flanked by Associação Avenida da Liberdade executive director Inês Ortigão Malato (left) and (right) Portuguese Association of Tourist Guides and Tour Managers cicerone

Heart and sole of this artisan area, Luís Onofre https://luisonofre.com/ "seeks to empower women by making them feel more elegant, beautiful, confident and stylish" with fabulous footwear from sandals to slingbacks - many featuring special splayed heels to counter traditional pavement tiles, dangerous as they are decorative - craftsmen ensuring "every day our team vies to ensure every single pair of shoes is produced with the highest standards of quality and best materials" to provide perfect fit for cultured customers. Just ask former US First Lady Michelle Obama and right royal regular Princess Letizia of Spain.

Jewel in the commercial community's crown, Maria João Bahia Jewellery https://mariajoaobahia.com/ is shop window for Countess of Bahia's bijouterie spanning four decades since an ambitious 23-year-old left law school to pursue her passion, so successfully bespoke diverse creations, equally exclusive and elegant, include Portuguese Golden Globes, Michelin-starred chefs' gastro-jewels and Pope's reliquary, all testament to “creation is a way to materialise stories and transform memories into beautiful and timeless objects” ethos.

Portugal's first Dior store Dior official website | DIOR,1,000-plus square metre four-floor flagship boutique, equally ambitious and audacious, within Alegria One rehabilitation project building, is as timelessly savoir faire as revered founder "designer of dreams" Christian, Butterfly Around the World season signature haute couture complemented by renowned artist Joana Vasconcelos' striking sculpture cascading down 20-metre spiral staircase.

Visionary in all aspects, André Opticas https://www.andreopticas.com/ literally focuses on "exclusive brands, high quality and timeless aesthetics" in fashionista form of independent eyewear brands including Family Affair insignia from Cazal to Cutler and Gross, Oliver Peoples to Oliver Goldsmith, custom-made bespoke spectacles for celebrity clientele including such luminaries as actor Antonio Banderas and Galactico Cristiano Ronaldo, nº136 also one-stop shop for we myopic mortals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heritage Avenida Liberdade Hotel warm welcome awaits

Find time to visit Boutique dos Relógios Art Plus https://boutiquedosrelogios.pt/, company founded 50-plus years ago to become today's biggest Portuguese watch retailer boasting 60 outlets, this concept store again graced by Vasconcelos centrepiece, alongside timeless timepieces from coveted brands Breguet to Blancpain to Breitling, seamlessly sharing floor space with eclectic array of precious jewels and finest fragrances within catch-all luxury lifestyle umbrella. And, you didn't hear it from me, secret room!

Where to visit

Tivoli BBVA https://www.teatrotivolibbva.pt/en/ Tasting Fado performance offers perfect introduction to Portuguese pear-shaped guitar accompanied "experience of the senses, journey through history, arts and gastronomy" street scene soundtrack capturing country's beating heart through medium of traditional melancholy songs of saudade, earning genre UNESCO Cultural and Intangible Heritage of Humanity status.

Welcome shade from scorching summer sun comes within 1896 constructed shape of magnificent Museu Medeiros e Almeida https://www.museumedeirosealmeida.pt/?lang=en stylishly showcasing unmissable tourism treasure, bestowed by philanthropic eponymous benefactor whose garden became wing exhibiting foundation's matchless decorative arts collection.

Maria João Bahia, founder of finest gems elegance

Lisbon revisited Lisbon voyage of discovery enjoying taste of Oriente (yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk)

Where to stay

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heritage by name, heritage by nature, a cool blue-fronted hotel stands proud as seamless bridge between bygone history and luxurious modernity. Heritage Avenida Liberdade Hotel https://lisbonheritagehotels.com/heritage-avenida-liberdade-hotel/ has seen 18th century charm sympathetically revived, restoring impressive façade, ashlar stone, veranda railings, Pombaline style tiles, wooden entrance and shutters featuring original ironwork. "Breath of fresh" air-conditioning, safe, satellite TV, Wi-Fi and Molton Brown pamper products ensure guests' restful stay within 42 inviting bedrooms at base enjoying TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice "Best of the Best" inclusion for over a decade.

When does 1=5? When The One Palácio da Anunciada https://www.hotelstheone.com/en/lisboa exudes five star exclusivity, celebrating recently bestowed Grand Hotel Champions Serandipians Certification. Original 16th century structure enhancement by elegant contemporary design offers opulence within unique 83 literally palatial bedrooms. Unforgettable experiences are heightened by 2,500 square metres of greenery - patrolled by two eagle-eyed resident hawks to keep pesky pigeons at bay - and noble rooms transformed into distinctive dining areas overlooking al fresco roof-top terraces. Condes de Ericeira Restaurant's new gastro space celebrates Portuguese cuisine in style while O Jardim Wine Bar serves sophisticated bonhomie. Despacio Spa, presiding over palace gardens, and high-rise pool with solarium combine to cater for all visitors' relaxing rest and recreation requirements. Oh, and brunch to di(n)e for!

Where to dine (and wine!)

City centre Sylvania calm comes no more tranquil than Restaurant Sítio Valverde https://www.valverdehotel.com/en/restauranthtm courtyard, echoing impressive aesthetic of Hotel Relais & Chateaux's high-ceilinged restaurant, adorned by vintage décor including 13th century paintings, Chef Bruno Caetano Oliverirao's signature success on a plate including daily recommendations among classic dishes.

Joana Vasconcelos' sculpture complements Dior style (photo Joanna Correia)

Sight for sore eyes Seen by Olivier Restaurant https://seenlx.com/en/, complementing "sin and be seen" celebrity central Sky Bar affording among Europe's best views, is equally imposing, courtesy da Costa's contemporary cuisine sampling best of Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine form Avocado to Wagyu, accompanied by indulgent signature cocktails, intoxicating as aerial vista.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unforgettable experiences are guaranteed at JNcQUOI https://www.jncquoi.com/en/ whose sumptuous restaurant evokes "eat, drink, shop, live, belong" diversification spirit as integral element of iconic Tivoli building, lofty ceilings and classic surrounds radiating sophistication, atmospheric ambiance adding to menu rich with quintessential Portuguese plates and global favourites, perfect for every palate..

Escape daily grind to feel full of beans at Delta The Coffee House https://shop.deltacoffeehouse.com/pt/pt, whose terrace takes people-watching of affluent and attractive types to whole new level, comparable with Parisian Champs-Elysées, this industrial-style space rich in character, complemented by master mixologists, roasters and baristas, serving success in an energising cup of caffeine achieving notes, textures and acidity par excellence.

Avenida at a glance

Avenida da Liberdade Association https://avliberdade.com/en/ coordinates commercial concerns while Global Blue Tax-Free Shopping Guidance and VAT Refund Services for Retailers and Shoppers | Global Blue and Planet Payment About Us | Planet (planetpayment.com) spearhead tax-free operations, Turismo de Lisboa https://www.visitlisboa.com/ and Portuguese Association of Tourist Guides and Tour Managers https://agicportugal.com/en/ promoting attractions around area whose compact accessibility and charming ambiance are second to none.