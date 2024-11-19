Daredevil Brits to embrace their inner Eddie The Eagle this winter

stock.adobe.com

A third of daredevil Brits are looking to embrace their inner Eddie the Eagle and learn how to ski or snowboard - with Google searches for ski lessons rocketing by 90% in the last three months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A third of daredevil Brits are looking to embrace their inner Eddie the Eagle and learn how to ski or snowboard - with Google searches for 'ski lessons' rocketing by 90% in the last three months.

A thrill-seeking 30% of UK adults are eager to hit the slopes and master the snowy sports, according to a recent survey. Those aged 25-34 are most enthusiastic about the extreme sports, with a quarter (23%) already able to ski, while more than half (58%) would love to learn. Of those keen beans looking to try it out, the top reasons given were 'to learn something new' (36%), 'enjoy a winter holiday' (35%), and because their 'family do it' (18%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More and more Brits are learning to ski or snowboard | stock.adobe.com

Improving fitness was also a popular reason (17%), while one in six parents (18%) said they want their kids to learn. The survey, by tailor-made package ski holiday operator Erna Low, quizzed 2,000 Brits about their ski and snowboarding habits. The potential cost of learning was something that put a third (33%) of Brits off having lessons, but the operator's research revealed it can be cheaper than many expect.

The study revealed the cost of a two-hour lesson at an indoor slope in the UK is typically double the price (£61) of a lesson at a ski school at a top European resort (£31). This hefty saving suggests heading abroad to learn may get you the best bang for your buck, allowing learners to benefit from the scenery and ski resort atmosphere too. Going overseas does have added costs, but these are lower than many assume.

Erna Low discovered the cheapest resort for beginners is Val Cenis in France, where it costs, on average, less than £400 for ski hire, ski pass and ski lessons for a week. Valmorel, Le Corbier and Avoriaz also all cost less than £450 on average, making them good, low-cost options for learners. Google UK searches for information on 'beginner ski resorts' are up 23% year-on-year, and 52% in the last three months.

Kennedy News and Media

Erna Low gave 228 European resorts a beginner-friendly score (out of 100) based on the total slope distance (in km) and overall percentage of 'beginner slopes' there are at each one. Les Menuires in France was crowned the best beginner ski resort in Europe overall. Located in the Three Valleys area, it offers 160km of runs with around two thirds of these (62%) being beginner friendly and two dedicated beginner areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot on its heels, La Plagne took second place with more than 100km of beginner runs. Google trends suggest La Plagne is growing in popularity amongst those learning to ski with searches for ‘Ski Lessons La Plagne’ up 50% since this time last year too. At all the European ski resorts that make up the top 20 list, more than half of their ski runs are suitable for beginners.

Sixteen of the top 20 resorts for new skiers are in France, while two were in Austria (SkiCircus Saalbach and Obertauern), one in Italy (Alta Badia) and one in Switzerland (Champery). When focusing on the bigger ski areas, rather than specific resorts, Portes du Soleil in France was named the best for learners, with 310km of slopes - 53% of which are beginner friendly.

Jane Bolton, Product Director at Erna Low, said: It's great to see there's so much appetite to learn to ski or snowboard, this year in particular. While we appreciate it can be nerve-wracking to start lessons, skiing can be enormously satisfying. Not only is it great for general fitness, being outdoors and away from screens and, of course very social, the scenery is really stunning. Having a couple of lessons in the UK for first timers will be worthwhile to try it out and get used to the equipment, but nothing beats the proper snow on the mountains to begin your ski journey.

If you're considering taking the plunge and starting lessons, our advice is to head to a beginner-friendly resort to do this. Our instructors are very patient, experienced and reassuring, and you can immerse yourself in the environment. There's lots to do in the resorts too when you are off the mountain including spas, great bars and restaurants and lots of opportunity to soak up the après ski ambiance.

For more information, visit https://www.ernalow.co.uk/en-gb/blog/beginners/europes-most-beginner-friendly-ski-resorts