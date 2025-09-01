Blackpool Transport on track for top tram awards

A host of improvements to tram services on the Fylde Coast have put Blackpool Transport firmly in the frame for two top industry accolades, including the coveted title of UK Operator of the Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The introduction of a new team dedicated to driving off-tram ticket sales while offering face-to-face travel advice to visitors has also impressed judges in the Best Customer Initiative category at the Global Light Rail Awards.

On the publication of the awards shortlist yesterday (September 1), Jane Cole, Blackpool Transport’s Managing Director, commented: “Facing stiff competition from much larger tramways, to be among the front runners for the Operator of the Year title is already a huge achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Blackpool Transport team over the past 12 months, and the investments we’ve made to boost service frequency and to improve the customer experience.

North Station tram stop

“We’re also delighted that the successful introduction of our team of customer assistants, and the impact they are having on driving patronage and enhancing passenger satisfaction, has been recognised in another hotly contested award category.”

The Global Light Rail Awards aim to celebrate excellence across the sector, and the winners will be announced during a gala awards dinner in London on October 1. Further details can be found at: mainspring.co.uk/products/events/global-light-rail-awards