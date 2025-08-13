8 Manchester Airport destinations with last-minute flights under £100pp return

If you’ve not planned a holiday with the kids yet, you might understandably be feeling a little left out – but fear not. There are still places you can fly to before the end of August for less than £100pp return. From action-packed city breaks to sun, sea and sand, the UK’s global gateway in the North has you covered.
Here are eight amazing places to get a cheap holiday!
* Prices are the cheapest available return flights from Manchester before the end of August 2025 for a stay of at least two nights (accommodation not included). Prices are available when booked directly through the specified airline’s website and are correct at the time of publication. Hold baggage may not be included.
1. Reus
Fly with TUI on 17 August and return on 26 August from only £75pp return*
Reus is a charming medieval city in Catalonia, about an hour to the south of Barcelona, known for its gothic architecture and narrow bustling streets filled with bars, cafes, ice cream shops and tapas restaurants. You’re also less than an hour by public transport from some of the most popular beach resorts on the Costa Dorada, like Salou and Cambrils. | josepmarti Photo: josepmarti
2. Menorca
Fly with TUI on 18 August and return on 23 August from only £86pp return*
A popular spot for holidaymakers in Spain’s Balearic islands, but far from the busiest, Menorca is a great option if you’re looking to avoid the crowds on its larger neighbour, Mallorca. There are some stunning beaches here, particularly on the west coast of the island, and the city of Mahon – the island’s capital – has museums, galleries and more. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Olbia
Fly with TUI on 16 August and return on 23 August from only £84pp return*
This city is in the north of Sardinia, an Italian island in the western Mediterranean. Its picture-perfect pebble beaches are framed by dramatic mountain backdrops and some of them, like the Cala Luna and Cala Goloritzé, have become Instagram-famous. As you’d expect in Italy, the food is fantastic – and seafood in particular is a favourite here. | Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
4. Madeira
Fly with TUI on 15 August and return on 22 August from only £93pp return*
Another destination with spectacular scenery, Madeira is a Portuguese island in the North Atlantic. It is renowned for its black sand beaches, formed from volcanic rock – but a large number of the island’s visitors are here for the incredible views from its lush forested mountains, and the CR7 Museum, a homage to the island’s most famous son, former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. | Aidas Statulevičius via Google Maps