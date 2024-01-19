Thanos, who celebrated his fourth birthday earlier this week, has been competing in agility competitions in July 2021.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A TikTok Bulldog from Cottam who 'sometimes thinks and acts just like a Collie' has defied the odds and has been entered into Crufts as well as winning multiple agility awards.

Thanos, who celebrated his fourth birthday earlier this week, has been competing in agility competitions in July 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has qualified for a number of competitions including The Iconix by Night finals, The Grand National semi-final and final, The UKA Grand Finals 2022 and 2023 Discover dogs and Crufts. To get to Crufts, Thanos and his owner Robyn, from Preston, had to travel up and down the country competing in specific qualifiers and gain enough points to be in the top 15 ABC (anything but a collie) table to get to discover dogs.

They then headed down to London to compete in Discover Dogs in the semi finals and needed to get round both courses and be in the top eight to get to Crufts.

They managed to came fourth overall before going to Crufts last year.

Thanos was born in 2020 and owner Robyn Connell thought she was ready for a crazy bulldog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Met Office issues urgent rare amber weather warning across Lancashire as Storm Isha gets ready to hit

She said: "He’s the first Bull breed I have owned and I love every minute of training him.

"Sometimes he thinks and acts just like a collie and is very eager to learn. He lives for agility and his toy at the end of it all, sometimes a little bit too much." Thanos has become a bit of an agility celebrity, going viral on tiktok (see him on @murphymoo2009), getting recognised all around the agility circuit.