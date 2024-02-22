News you can trust since 1886
This is when and where it will snow in Lancashire

A mixture of rain, hail and snow showers are forecast over Lancashire today.
By Emma Downey
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:43 GMT
Britain is set to be bombarded with a combination of snow, intense rain, and brutal winds as the Met Office warns of potential flooding.

Amid the yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, travel chaos and power cuts could also occur during torrential weather on Thursday, the Met Office has warned.

Snowfall is also expected to hit at around 5am in some areas - targeting hilly areas in the north of the UK over the coming days. Initially, the snowfall is predicted to be light when it first arrives but could turn heavier throughout the day.

The white stuff is expected to fall over parts of Burnley, Lancaster, Darwen and Padiham this afternoon. The flakes could show up north in Manchester, carrying into the North West and along through to the Scottish border - with Blackpool and Lancaster among the areas potentially affected. The Met Office said the UK would see "sunny spells and blustery showers" on Friday and Saturday, which would be "falling as snow over northern hills".

