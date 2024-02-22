Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Britain is set to be bombarded with a combination of snow, intense rain, and brutal winds as the Met Office warns of potential flooding.

Amid the yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, travel chaos and power cuts could also occur during torrential weather on Thursday, the Met Office has warned.

Snow could be on the way this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snowfall is also expected to hit at around 5am in some areas - targeting hilly areas in the north of the UK over the coming days. Initially, the snowfall is predicted to be light when it first arrives but could turn heavier throughout the day.

READ MORE: Lancashire dad loses 3 fingers after being trapped in factory cutting machine