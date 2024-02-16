Tayah's Coffee Shop in Preston issues notice after customer confusion
A coffee shop in Preston has issued a customer notice after some confusion that it was closing.
Tayah's Coffee Shop, 46 Berry Lane, Preston, put out a Facebook post earlier in the week explaining that the shop would only be closed on Wednesdays for 6/8 weeks.
The post read: "I think there has been some confusion!! I am not closing!!
"This was happening first...I have 2 members of staff needing operations......they need time to recover (from 10 years experience).
"I know February, March and April are my quietest months so instead of spreading my loyal staff too thin I decided for 8 weeks I would close a WEDNESDAY!! Only a wednesday starting next week 21st February!
"Thank you for your continued support and understanding." The post added that it could also mean some short notices for Saturdays, but that hopefully normality would resume from mid April.