Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A coffee shop in Preston has issued a customer notice after some confusion that it was closing.

Tayah's Coffee Shop, 46 Berry Lane, Preston, put out a Facebook post earlier in the week explaining that the shop would only be closed on Wednesdays for 6/8 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The post read: "I think there has been some confusion!! I am not closing!!

"This was happening first...I have 2 members of staff needing operations......they need time to recover (from 10 years experience).

"I know February, March and April are my quietest months so instead of spreading my loyal staff too thin I decided for 8 weeks I would close a WEDNESDAY!! Only a wednesday starting next week 21st February!