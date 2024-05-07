Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk gearing up for their vaunted heavyweight bout next week on May 18 in Riyadh, it has recently been revealed that a rematch between the pair will take place in October of this year.

According to the Saudi boxing adviser who is behind the heavyweights’ upcoming fight, which will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years, the date for the rematch, which had been unknown until now, will be either October 12 or 13.

Both boxers have a rematch clause in their contracts, but the exact timing of the second fight only emerged after ESPN spoke to Saudi advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, who said the plan was for the second match to take place in October to kick off the next Riyadh Season, making it likely that the Saudi capital will once again host.

The 35-year-old Fury, a long-term Morecambe resident, goes into the first bout against Usyk as WBC heavyweight champion and having last fought in October last year, when he recovered from a knockdown at the hands of Francis Ngannou to controversially win on points.